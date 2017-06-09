Woman cited after pit bull dies inside car
With recent high temperatures area law enforcement officials remind people to never let dogs or children stay in hot cars. Idaho Falls Animal Services cited 26-year-old Latasha Rae Calvert Hood with animal cruelty Thursday after first responders found her dog dead in a vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rexburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Pedophile among us [Somerset Academy Sky Poin... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Insurgentsgohome
|2
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Straight Talk: Young husband's cheating is agon... (Mar '12)
|Aug '16
|Dump his ass
|5
|Police:Idaho man exposes self at park (May '10)
|Jun '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Rexburg, ID (Apr '11)
|May '15
|armando
|14
|Review: Bill's Bike And Run Rexburg (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Poor Service
|1
|Proposed parking ordinance changes towing & boo... (Jan '09)
|Feb '14
|Rexburg Citizen
|8
Find what you want!
Search Rexburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC