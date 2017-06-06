Rexburg man charged with molesting two girls

Garon Miskin, 43, is charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a child younger than 16 and one count of sexual abuse of a child younger than 16. Miskin posted a $150,00 bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled June 15. A no-contact order is in place with the victims. Court records show the victims, now ages 15 and 21, were interviewed by an expert in child forensic interviews May 31. The 15-year-old victim told the interviewer that Miskin began molesting her between 2008 and 2010 and he continues to abuse her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.