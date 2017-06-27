Mom 'blows .306 after crashing car' w...

Mom 'blows .306 after crashing car' with four kids in back

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Mother 'blows a .306 - nearly four times the legal limit - after getting drunk at a pool party' and crashing her car with four kids riding in the back An Idaho mother's blood alcohol level was 'nearly four times the legal limit' when she crashed her car with her four children inside, court documents showed. Lauren Weeks, 37, and her children had just left Rexburg Rapids water park where she had been drinking when she rear-ended a vehicle, drove off the road through a fence and came to a stop on railroad tracks, according to EastIdahoNews.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rexburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A Pedophile among us [Somerset Academy Sky Poin... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Insurgentsgohome 2
News 10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08) Oct '16 III 66
News Straight Talk: Young husband's cheating is agon... (Mar '12) Aug '16 Dump his ass 5
News Police:Idaho man exposes self at park (May '10) Jun '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 2
Debate: Marijuana - Rexburg, ID (Apr '11) May '15 armando 14
Review: Bill's Bike And Run Rexburg (Jul '14) Jul '14 Poor Service 1
News Proposed parking ordinance changes towing & boo... (Jan '09) Feb '14 Rexburg Citizen 8
See all Rexburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rexburg Forum Now

Rexburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rexburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Rexburg, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,710 • Total comments across all topics: 282,083,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC