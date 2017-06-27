Mom 'blows .306 after crashing car' with four kids in back
Mother 'blows a .306 - nearly four times the legal limit - after getting drunk at a pool party' and crashing her car with four kids riding in the back An Idaho mother's blood alcohol level was 'nearly four times the legal limit' when she crashed her car with her four children inside, court documents showed. Lauren Weeks, 37, and her children had just left Rexburg Rapids water park where she had been drinking when she rear-ended a vehicle, drove off the road through a fence and came to a stop on railroad tracks, according to EastIdahoNews.com .
