Man arrested for exposing himself in downtown I.F.

Monday Jun 12

Idaho Falls Police on Friday arrested a Rexburg man following a report he was running around downtown Idaho Falls in shredded pants revealing his genitals. Brandon Penrod, 30, is charged with misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure, unlawful entry, resisting arrest and being under the influence of a controlled substance in a public roadway or public or private place.

