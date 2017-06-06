Freedom Celebration to double fireworks
Frank VanderSloot announced Tuesday that the annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration, which will be held July 4 at Snake River Landing, would feature twice the total load of firepower seen in previous fireworks displays. "The show is going to be totally different than anything we've seen," the Melaleuca CEO said at a news conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Rexburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Pedophile among us [Somerset Academy Sky Poin... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Insurgentsgohome
|2
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Straight Talk: Young husband's cheating is agon... (Mar '12)
|Aug '16
|Dump his ass
|5
|Police:Idaho man exposes self at park (May '10)
|Jun '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Rexburg, ID (Apr '11)
|May '15
|armando
|14
|Review: Bill's Bike And Run Rexburg (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Poor Service
|1
|Proposed parking ordinance changes towing & boo... (Jan '09)
|Feb '14
|Rexburg Citizen
|8
Find what you want!
Search Rexburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC