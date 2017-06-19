Ex-BYUI student sentenced for hiding camera in women's bathroom
A former Brigham Young University-Idaho student was sentenced Monday on a felony sex crime after he hid a camera and recorded women in their apartment bathroom. Devan MacCabe, 23, was booked into the Madison County Jail on Jan. 20 on one felony count of video voyeurism.
