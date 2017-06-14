Car shows to be held in Rexburg

Car shows to be held in Rexburg

1 hr ago Read more: Post Register

A pair of free car shows will be held this weekend in Rexburg for anyone looking to satisfy their classic car itch before Father's Day. The first show takes place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Second South lot across from the U.S. Post Office at 140 S. Center St. "Car shows bring out a really cool group of people and it's something everybody can participate in for cheap or free," she said.

Rexburg, ID

