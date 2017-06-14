Car shows to be held in Rexburg
A pair of free car shows will be held this weekend in Rexburg for anyone looking to satisfy their classic car itch before Father's Day. The first show takes place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Second South lot across from the U.S. Post Office at 140 S. Center St. "Car shows bring out a really cool group of people and it's something everybody can participate in for cheap or free," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Rexburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Pedophile among us [Somerset Academy Sky Poin... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Insurgentsgohome
|2
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Straight Talk: Young husband's cheating is agon... (Mar '12)
|Aug '16
|Dump his ass
|5
|Police:Idaho man exposes self at park (May '10)
|Jun '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Rexburg, ID (Apr '11)
|May '15
|armando
|14
|Review: Bill's Bike And Run Rexburg (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Poor Service
|1
|Proposed parking ordinance changes towing & boo... (Jan '09)
|Feb '14
|Rexburg Citizen
|8
Find what you want!
Search Rexburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC