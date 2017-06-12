BYU-Pathway Worldwide 'Connections Co...

BYU-Pathway Worldwide 'Connections Conference' in Brazil

From left: Gene Hayes, director of BYU-Pathway Worldwide internationally; Elder Claudio R.M. Costa, General Authority Seventy and President of the Brazil Area of the Church, BYU-Pathway Worldwide President Clark G. Gilbert; and Elder Marcos A. Aidukatis, General Authority Seventy and member of the Brazil Area Presidency. President Gilbert visited Sao Paulo, Brazil, for a Connections Conference with Pathway students on June 8. With nearly 500 Pathway sites in 50 countries around the world, BYU-Pathway Worldwide is responding to the growing need of Church members to further their education within the context of their local needs.

