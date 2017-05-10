Idaho Mormons eager for rededication ...

Idaho Mormons eager for rededication of iconic temple

Wednesday May 3

The two-year closure of the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple for renovation hasn't really posed a logistical hardship for local Latter-day Saints. The Rexburg Idaho Temple is just 30 minutes away and temples in Logan and Twin Falls are within easy driving distance.

