Eastern Idaho's educational opportuni...

Eastern Idaho's educational opportunities

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: Post Register

Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg is fewer than 30 miles north of Idaho Falls via U.S. Highway 20, while Idaho State University in Pocatello is located about 50 miles south via Interstate 15. In Idaho Falls there's University Place, which features ISU and University of Idaho satellite campuses, and there's a College of Southern Idaho satellite at 1235 Jones St., not far from Northgate Mile. Those options, and EITC, still differ in cost and/or course offerings from what a hypothetical College of Eastern Idaho would offer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rexburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A Pedophile among us [Somerset Academy Sky Poin... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Insurgentsgohome 2
News 10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08) Oct '16 III 66
News Straight Talk: Young husband's cheating is agon... (Mar '12) Aug '16 Dump his ass 5
News Police:Idaho man exposes self at park (May '10) Jun '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 2
Debate: Marijuana - Rexburg, ID (Apr '11) May '15 armando 14
Review: Bill's Bike And Run Rexburg (Jul '14) Jul '14 Poor Service 1
News Proposed parking ordinance changes towing & boo... (Jan '09) Feb '14 Rexburg Citizen 8
See all Rexburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rexburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Madison County was issued at May 10 at 9:35AM MDT

Rexburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rexburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Rexburg, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,347 • Total comments across all topics: 280,918,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC