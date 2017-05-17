Bonneville Co. votes in favor of comm...

Bonneville Co. votes in favor of community college

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Post Register

More than 71 percent of the 14,299 Bonneville County residents who participated in the election, 10,213 in total, voted Tuesday to create a community college taxing district, while 4,086 voters, or 28.6 percent, were opposed. The initiative required a two-thirds supermajority to pass, and drew heavy voter turnout for a small ballot election in an odd year.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at June 06 at 7:48PM MDT

Rexburg, ID

