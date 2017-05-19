Arts & Music briefly

Dancers Camilla Israelsen and Shane Leininger rehearse the ballet Petroushka for a concert with the Rexburg Tabernacle orchestra. Courtesy Rexburg Tabernacle The Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra will join a ballet troupe from the Brigham Young University-Idaho dance department and advanced students from local ballet studios to perform Igor Stravinsky's "Petroushka" at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the Rexburg Tabernacle.

