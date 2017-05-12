15 vie for open Idaho Supreme Court seat
Seventh District judges Greg Moeller of Rexburg and Joel Tingey of Idaho Falls are among 15 judicial candidates trying to win an appointment to an open seat on the Idaho Supreme Court. Supreme Court Justice Daniel Eismann announced earlier this year he will retire in August - 16 months before the end of his six-year term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Rexburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Pedophile among us [Somerset Academy Sky Poin... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Insurgentsgohome
|2
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Straight Talk: Young husband's cheating is agon... (Mar '12)
|Aug '16
|Dump his ass
|5
|Police:Idaho man exposes self at park (May '10)
|Jun '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Rexburg, ID (Apr '11)
|May '15
|armando
|14
|Review: Bill's Bike And Run Rexburg (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Poor Service
|1
|Proposed parking ordinance changes towing & boo... (Jan '09)
|Feb '14
|Rexburg Citizen
|8
Find what you want!
Search Rexburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC