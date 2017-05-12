15 vie for open Idaho Supreme Court seat

15 vie for open Idaho Supreme Court seat

Seventh District judges Greg Moeller of Rexburg and Joel Tingey of Idaho Falls are among 15 judicial candidates trying to win an appointment to an open seat on the Idaho Supreme Court. Supreme Court Justice Daniel Eismann announced earlier this year he will retire in August - 16 months before the end of his six-year term.

