Then and now: Community, college have seen changes

Idaho Falls has grown from 43,973 residents in 1990 to 59,184 in 2015 and Ammon has nearly tripled in size from 5,002 residents to 14,960 over the same time period. Bonneville County is one of the state's fastest growing counties, growing at double the rate of the U.S. population on the whole, according to an impact study from Research & Business Development Center in Rexburg.

