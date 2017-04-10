St. Anthony City Council bans smoking...

St. Anthony City Council bans smoking, vaping in parks

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: KSL-TV

The Rexburg Standard Journal reports that the St. Anthony City Council approved the proposal Thursday. City officials plan on meeting soon to settle citation fine amounts for violating the new ordinance, which takes effect immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rexburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A Pedophile among us [Somerset Academy Sky Poin... Nov '16 Insurgentsgohome 2
News 10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08) Oct '16 III 66
Joe Williams and Alena Begging for Money Oct '16 Internet Watchdog 1
News Straight Talk: Young husband's cheating is agon... (Mar '12) Aug '16 Dump his ass 5
News Police:Idaho man exposes self at park (May '10) Jun '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 2
Debate: Marijuana - Rexburg, ID (Apr '11) May '15 armando 14
Review: Bill's Bike And Run Rexburg (Jul '14) Jul '14 Poor Service 1
See all Rexburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rexburg Forum Now

Rexburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rexburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Rexburg, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,340,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC