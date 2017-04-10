St. Anthony City Council bans smoking, vaping in parks
The Rexburg Standard Journal reports that the St. Anthony City Council approved the proposal Thursday. City officials plan on meeting soon to settle citation fine amounts for violating the new ordinance, which takes effect immediately.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rexburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Pedophile among us [Somerset Academy Sky Poin...
|Nov '16
|Insurgentsgohome
|2
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Joe Williams and Alena Begging for Money
|Oct '16
|Internet Watchdog
|1
|Straight Talk: Young husband's cheating is agon... (Mar '12)
|Aug '16
|Dump his ass
|5
|Police:Idaho man exposes self at park (May '10)
|Jun '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Rexburg, ID (Apr '11)
|May '15
|armando
|14
|Review: Bill's Bike And Run Rexburg (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Poor Service
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rexburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC