Playing down memory lane

Nina Wilkins , 85, has lived in Rexburg since 1954, long enough to see the pine tree planted in her front yard, which was once her height, grow to be about 50 feet high. She and her late husband, Kay Wilkins, watched the Ricks College Spori building burn down in 2000, experienced the transition of the two-year institution to a four-year university and seen the city grow from a quiet rural suburb to a crowded college town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.