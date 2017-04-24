Path of total solar eclipse will pass through Idaho on Aug. 21
For the first time since 1979, the United States will be able to view a solar eclipse as it crosses the country on Monday, Aug. 21-with Idaho located directly in the eclipse track. This solar eclipse will begin at 10 a.m. and will last approximately two hours, with the sun being completely covered for about two minutes.
