Ollar makes it to top 10

Jarett Ollar, winner of the Challis Schools Geography Bee, put his knowledge and initiative to work and earned a spot at the State Geography Bee last month. After placing first in the local bee, Ollar had to pass a qualifying test before earning his way to state competition.

