Malorie Warner insurance producer license revoked
The Idaho Department of Insurance has revoked the Idaho insurance producer license of Malorie Warner, effective April 3, 2017, for submitting an insurance claim for a medical procedure that did not occur. Warner, a Rexburg resident, admitted to one violation.
