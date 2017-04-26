Grocery tax veto lawsuit must be fixed to proceed
The Idaho Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday morning in the challenge by 30 state lawmakers to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's veto of the grocery tax repeal bill, ordering procedural problems with the lawsuit fixed within 10 days or the case will be dismissed. According to the order, the lawsuit had two procedural defects: The party being sued, Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, wasn't served with the lawsuit by mail at the same time it was filed, as required by court rules; and several attachments to the brief that was filed with the petition should have been attached to the petition, not the brief, in order to assert them as evidence in the case.
