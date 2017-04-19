Grocery tax suit filed
Thirty state representatives and senators filed a promised lawsuit Tuesday night against Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, challenging the constitutionality of Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's veto of the grocery tax repeal. Dozens of conservative lawmakers signed onto the suit initiated by Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Rexburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Pedophile among us [Somerset Academy Sky Poin...
|Nov '16
|Insurgentsgohome
|2
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Joe Williams and Alena Begging for Money (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Internet Watchdog
|1
|Straight Talk: Young husband's cheating is agon... (Mar '12)
|Aug '16
|Dump his ass
|5
|Police:Idaho man exposes self at park (May '10)
|Jun '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Rexburg, ID (Apr '11)
|May '15
|armando
|14
|Review: Bill's Bike And Run Rexburg (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Poor Service
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rexburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC