Grocery tax suit filed

Thirty state representatives and senators filed a promised lawsuit Tuesday night against Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, challenging the constitutionality of Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's veto of the grocery tax repeal. Dozens of conservative lawmakers signed onto the suit initiated by Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls.

