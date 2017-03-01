Two Madison County men convicted of rape

Thor Ware Jr., of Rexburg, pleaded guilty Monday to rape of a victim ages 16 or 17 when the perpetrator is 3 years or more older than the victim. Jose Nevarrez-Portillo, of Sugar City, pleaded guilty Aug. 22 to the same charge, amended from forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object against the victim's will.

