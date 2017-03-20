Taking Center Stage

Taking Center Stage

Friday Mar 31 Read more: Post Register

A wide-range of artists from fiddlers to a full orchestra highlight the spring and summer lineup for Brigham Young University-Idaho's Center Stage performances, the school announced Wednesday. "There's already a lot of buzz on campus concerning some of our performers, including Mat Kearney, Alex Boye and The National Parks," Center Stage coordinator Don Sparhawk said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

