Rexburg to allow short-term rentals during eclipse
Rexburg's City Council passed a resolution to allow for short-term rentals within city limits during the Aug. 21 eclipse. The solar eclipse potentially could bring thousands of visitors to the Upper Valley and many experts have named Madison County as one of the best locations in the U.S. to view the eclipse, the release said.
