Moon nears end of first session

Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, sat in a basement conference room near her cubicle Wednesday and talked about the highs and lows of her first session in the Idaho Legislature. She detailed her successes, but also highlighted a major disappointment: the inability to get a hearing for a bill allowing epilepsy patients to use a marijuana derivative.
