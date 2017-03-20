Medicaid bill fails in Senate
Barring a huge surprise, another year will pass without action on the Medicaid gap, the estimated 78,000 Idahoans who make too much to qualify for Medicaid but not enough to qualify for insurance subsidies. The session's only major proposal was killed by the Senate on Monday.
