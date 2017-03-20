INL buildings held hostage as bargaining chip
Two proposed high-tech Idaho National Laboratory buildings have won strong public support from lawmakers, and if they have opponents in the statehouse those critics have yet to make their case publicly. Nonetheless, as the legislative session nears its close, the buildings are on a short list of bills and resolutions that have yet to be heard on the House floor.
Read more at Post Register.
Rexburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Pedophile among us [Somerset Academy Sky Poin...
|Nov '16
|Insurgentsgohome
|2
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Joe Williams and Alena Begging for Money
|Oct '16
|Internet Watchdog
|1
|Straight Talk: Young husband's cheating is agon... (Mar '12)
|Aug '16
|Dump his ass
|5
|Police:Idaho man exposes self at park (May '10)
|Jun '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Rexburg, ID (Apr '11)
|May '15
|armando
|14
|Review: Bill's Bike And Run Rexburg (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Poor Service
|1
