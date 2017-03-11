Get out: Ways to spend your Saturday

The 37th annual Idaho Falls School District 91 musical runs at 7 p.m. today, Monday and Tuesday at the Compass Academy Auditorium, 955 Garfield St. District secondary students put on a play yearly, tasked with either the set design, music, lighting and sound, acting, production or makeup. This year's play is a rendition of "My Fair Lady," a popular '50s Broadway performance.

