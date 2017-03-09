Fight over committees reflects simmer...

Fight over committees reflects simmering discontent

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Post Register

Wednesday's fight on the House floor over the power of committee chairmen reflects a longstanding grievance of Democrats and conservative Republicans alike. The House got a bit of a preview of it on Monday, when Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, proposed amending a bill that expands permitless concealed carry within city limits to armed services members to include non-Idaho residents in general.

