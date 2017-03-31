Family Crisis Center gets special exa...

Family Crisis Center gets special exam equipment

The Rexburg Family Crisis Center used a state grant to help purchase a photo system designed to medically examine children who have been sexually abused. The Crisis Center received a $9,900 grant from the Idaho Governor's Task Force on Children at Risk to help purchase the Cortexflo photo system .

