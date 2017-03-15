Compromise between House and Senate emerges on tax cuts
This afternoon, the Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee finally held a hearing on HB 67, the House-passed income tax cut bill from House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, that's been languishing there since early February. The panel voted overwhelmingly, with just one "no" vote, to send it to the Senate's 14th Order for amendments.
