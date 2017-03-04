Center Street sign clutter avoided
As it turns out, Village of Lewiston Mayor Terry Collesano was too modest in his update on the New York State Department of Transportation's plans to add crosswalk markers on Center Street. Speaking at the Feb. 21 board meeting, Collesano explained he met with DOT representatives, and five crosswalk signs would be replaced.
