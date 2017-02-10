USU gymnastics: Madison Ward earns fifth-straight MRGC accolade
Utah State's Madison Ward has been named the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Floor Specialist of the Week, it was announced Sunday by the league office. It is the fifth-consecutive week that the sophomore from Rexburg, Idaho, has earned MRGC accolades.
