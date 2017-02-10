USU gymnastics: Madison Ward earns fi...

USU gymnastics: Madison Ward earns fifth-straight MRGC accolade

Monday Feb 6

Utah State's Madison Ward has been named the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Floor Specialist of the Week, it was announced Sunday by the league office. It is the fifth-consecutive week that the sophomore from Rexburg, Idaho, has earned MRGC accolades.

