Teen rescued by sled in Fremont County Backcountry

Fremont County Search & Rescue was dispatched to help Island Park Emergency Medical Services transport a 15-year-old with an injured leg from the site of a snowmobile crash around 11:40 p.m. EMS had requested a medical helicopter out of Rexburg to fly the patient, but weather conditions grounded the chopper in Ashton, according to a news release from Search & Rescue. A Fremont County deputy took two flight crew members from the helicopter to the ambulance waiting at Big Horn Hill Estates.

