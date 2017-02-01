REDI releases millennium study
At the breakfast meeting hosted by the Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho presented the millennial research study on Thursday. The study was designed to help businesses attract millennials who are people from ages 18-35.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rexburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Pedophile among us [Somerset Academy Sky Poin...
|Nov '16
|Insurgentsgohome
|2
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Joe Williams and Alena Begging for Money
|Oct '16
|Internet Watchdog
|1
|Straight Talk: Young husband's cheating is agon... (Mar '12)
|Aug '16
|Dump his ass
|5
|Police:Idaho man exposes self at park (May '10)
|Jun '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Rexburg, ID (Apr '11)
|May '15
|armando
|14
|Review: Bill's Bike And Run Rexburg (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Poor Service
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rexburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC