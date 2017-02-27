Quilt Show continues today at Shelley Library
The 18th annual Quilt Spectacular Open House continues today, Wednesday, March 1, at the North Bingham County District Library, 197 W. Locust St. in Shelley. The quilt show is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. One hundred thirty-seven quilts are displayed around the library.
