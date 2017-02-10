Henry J. Eyring announced as new president of BYU-Idaho

Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that Henry J. Eyring has been named the new president of Brigham Young University-Idaho. Eyring will fill the vacancy left by current President Clark Gilbert's assignment to serve as chairman of the new BYU-Pathway Worldwide program .

