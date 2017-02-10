Henry J. Eyring announced as new pres...

Henry J. Eyring announced as new president of BYU-Idaho

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Deseret News

Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that Henry J. Eyring has been named the new president of Brigham Young University-Idaho. Eyring will fill the vacancy left by current President Clark Gilbert's assignment to serve as chairman of the new BYU-Pathway Worldwide program .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rexburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A Pedophile among us [Somerset Academy Sky Poin... Nov '16 Insurgentsgohome 2
News 10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08) Oct '16 III 66
Joe Williams and Alena Begging for Money Oct '16 Internet Watchdog 1
News Straight Talk: Young husband's cheating is agon... (Mar '12) Aug '16 Dump his ass 5
News Police:Idaho man exposes self at park (May '10) Jun '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 2
Debate: Marijuana - Rexburg, ID (Apr '11) May '15 armando 14
Review: Bill's Bike And Run Rexburg (Jul '14) Jul '14 Poor Service 1
See all Rexburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rexburg Forum Now

Rexburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rexburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Rexburg, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,910 • Total comments across all topics: 278,772,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC