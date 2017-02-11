Bonneville GOP: Act like Nate
The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has passed two resolutions in support of Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, according to Chairman Mark Fuller. "Nate has a consistent voting record in the Idaho Legislature reflecting the values that make America and Idaho great," the first resolution states.
