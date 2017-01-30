Winter feeding bill heads to governor

Winter feeding bill heads to governor

32 min ago Read more: Post Register

The Idaho House of Representatives on Monday overwhelmingly approved a supplemental appropriation to fund winter feeding programs throughout the state. Funding emergency elk feeding in the Tex Creek Wildlife Management Area is the primary driver for the budget bill.

Rexburg, ID

