While Bonner Gop Central Committee backs Scott, Madison Gop CC wants...

First, the Bonner County Republican Central Committee passed a resolution supporting Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, and asking that her committee assignments be reinstated, after they were revoked following her disparaging comments about other female House members, suggesting that they only advance in leadership through sexual favors. That resolution was issued last Tuesday, a day before Scott issued a statement apologizing to every member of the House.

