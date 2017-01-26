Utah man arrested for placing camera ...

Utah man arrested for placing camera in Idaho bathroom

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

A Utah man has been accused of placing a small camera in the bathroom of a Rexburg apartment where six women live. The Post Register reports that the 23 year old from Salem, Utah, was booked into the Madison County Jail on a felony charge of video voyeurism on Friday.

