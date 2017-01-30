USU gymnastics: Madison Ward earns fo...

USU gymnastics: Madison Ward earns fourth-straight MRGC accolade

Utah State's Madison Ward has been named the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Floor Specialist of the Week, it was announced Sunday by the league office. It is the fourth-consecutive week that the sophomore from Rexburg, Idaho, has earned MRGC accolades.

