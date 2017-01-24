Tax bill advances despite gay marriag...

Tax bill advances despite gay marriage objections

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Post Register

The Idaho House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted Tuesday to bring the state's tax code in line with federal rules, despite facing objections from two lawmakers who argued the state should not be recognizing same-sex marriages. The Legislature usually syncs the state's tax code with the federal version each year to make it easier for residents and businesses to do their taxes, as well as avoid having to keep separate accounting books to track the different rules.

Rexburg, ID

