Rexburg native wins international film festival

Monday Jan 16

The film, "Arctic Unicorns," follows Boice, and three other fishermen and filmmakers - Phil Tuttle, Spencer Higa and Derek Olthuis - as they travel through Alaska, British Columbia and the Arctic Circle. The fishermen set out to find brook trout, arctic char and sea-run Dolly Varden, described by Boice as extremely rare fish in the Salvelinus genus, or as they call them, "unicorns."

