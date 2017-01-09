Portions of Nate's secret recording to be released
Portions of a transcript from a secretly recorded meeting between Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Senate Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, will be made public following a public records lawsuit filed by the Post Register against Nate. Judge Joel Tingey reviewed a transcript of the recording under court seal and concluded that portions of the recorded conversation constitute public records and must be released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Rexburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Pedophile among us [Somerset Academy Sky Poin...
|Nov '16
|Insurgentsgohome
|2
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Joe Williams and Alena Begging for Money
|Oct '16
|Internet Watchdog
|1
|Straight Talk: Young husband's cheating is agon... (Mar '12)
|Aug '16
|Dump his ass
|5
|Police:Idaho man exposes self at park (May '10)
|Jun '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Rexburg, ID (Apr '11)
|May '15
|armando
|14
|Review: Bill's Bike And Run Rexburg (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Poor Service
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rexburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC