Portions of Nate's secret recording to be released

Portions of a transcript from a secretly recorded meeting between Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Senate Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, will be made public following a public records lawsuit filed by the Post Register against Nate. Judge Joel Tingey reviewed a transcript of the recording under court seal and concluded that portions of the recorded conversation constitute public records and must be released.

