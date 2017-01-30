More
City of Rexburg officials announced Monday that the city is joining the Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho organization . The move will help promote business recruitment, expansion and retention efforts and attract talent to local job openings, a news release said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rexburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Pedophile among us [Somerset Academy Sky Poin...
|Nov '16
|Insurgentsgohome
|2
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Joe Williams and Alena Begging for Money
|Oct '16
|Internet Watchdog
|1
|Straight Talk: Young husband's cheating is agon... (Mar '12)
|Aug '16
|Dump his ass
|5
|Police:Idaho man exposes self at park (May '10)
|Jun '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Rexburg, ID (Apr '11)
|May '15
|armando
|14
|Review: Bill's Bike And Run Rexburg (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Poor Service
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rexburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC