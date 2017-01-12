Mayor Merrill outlines 2017 plans, go...

Mayor Merrill outlines 2017 plans, goals for Rexburg

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Post Register

As the City Council prepares for another year, they have addressed a number of Rexburg's developments, plans and projects He said empty buildings that once housed Wal-Mart, Kmart and CAL Ranch have businesses that have expressed interest in occupying the spaces and beginning development this year. "We have a good, high-quality workforce here and they're looking forward to taking advantage of it," Merrill said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rexburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A Pedophile among us [Somerset Academy Sky Poin... Nov '16 Insurgentsgohome 2
News 10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08) Oct '16 III 66
Joe Williams and Alena Begging for Money Oct '16 Internet Watchdog 1
News Straight Talk: Young husband's cheating is agon... (Mar '12) Aug '16 Dump his ass 5
News Police:Idaho man exposes self at park (May '10) Jun '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 2
Debate: Marijuana - Rexburg, ID (Apr '11) May '15 armando 14
Review: Bill's Bike And Run Rexburg (Jul '14) Jul '14 Poor Service 1
See all Rexburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rexburg Forum Now

Rexburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rexburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Rexburg, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,121 • Total comments across all topics: 277,964,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC