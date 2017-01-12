Mayor Merrill outlines 2017 plans, goals for Rexburg
As the City Council prepares for another year, they have addressed a number of Rexburg's developments, plans and projects He said empty buildings that once housed Wal-Mart, Kmart and CAL Ranch have businesses that have expressed interest in occupying the spaces and beginning development this year. "We have a good, high-quality workforce here and they're looking forward to taking advantage of it," Merrill said.
