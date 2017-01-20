Madison GOP to Nate: Represent us
The Madison County Republican Central Committee passed a resolution Thursday calling on all three lawmakers from the district to "continue to fulfill their duties and attend their committee meetings with the best interests of the constituents of Madison County first and foremost in mind." While the resolution also addresses itself to Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, and Rep. Dell Raybould, R-Rexburg, the context and content of the debate within the committee makes clear it's primarily concerned with Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg.
