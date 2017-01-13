Legislative Notebook: The budget and the woodshed
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, infuriated members of the House during the organization session several weeks ago, when she reportedly stated that women advance in the Legislature by "spreading their legs." Perry, whose affair with Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, was heavily publicized by a right wing blogger, was presumably one of the targets of that remark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Rexburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Pedophile among us [Somerset Academy Sky Poin...
|Nov '16
|Insurgentsgohome
|2
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Joe Williams and Alena Begging for Money
|Oct '16
|Internet Watchdog
|1
|Straight Talk: Young husband's cheating is agon... (Mar '12)
|Aug '16
|Dump his ass
|5
|Police:Idaho man exposes self at park (May '10)
|Jun '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|Debate: Marijuana - Rexburg, ID (Apr '11)
|May '15
|armando
|14
|Review: Bill's Bike And Run Rexburg (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Poor Service
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rexburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC