INL economic impact grew dramatically in - 16

A new report says Idaho National Laboratory contributed $1.9 billion to the state's economic output last fiscal year - an increase of $324 million, or 20 percent, compared with 2015. The annual report, prepared by Rexburg's Research & Business Development Center, said the lab's gross economic activity accounted for 2.9 percent of the state's total economic output last fiscal year, ending Sept.

